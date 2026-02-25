Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport announces return of seasonal flights to Chicago this summer

United Airlines will be returning to the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport this summer with flights to Chicago.

The airport announced the flights between RHI and Chicago O’Hare International Airport begin May 22nd.

"We’re excited to see United Express flights return for the summer travel season,” said Matthew Leitner, Rhinelander–Oneida County Airport Director. “This service offers our passengers convenient connections through one of the nation’s largest hubs and supports our region’s strong seasonal travel

demand. Travelers can visit united.com to view schedules and begin planning their trips.”

The seasonal United flights returned to Rhinelander last summer after a nearly four-year hiatus. As WXPR has previously reported, that pause in flights was due to a pilot shortage.

The daily flights to and from Chicago will run through September 13th.

Delta still runs two flights a day between Rhinelander and Minneapolis.

