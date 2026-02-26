Ahlstrom to close, idle part of Mosinee facility

MOSINEE, Wis (WAOW) - Ahlstrom, the owner of the Mosinee paper mill, announced Wednesday plans to close and idle part of it's facility on the banks of the Wisconsin River. Ahlstrom's intentions were laid out both in a press release and a letter that was sent to suppliers Wednesday and obtained by 9 News. Ahstrom officials cite rising costs and limited automation as their reasons for the downsizing.

The letter, signed by Ahlstrom head of procurement Christel Laatsch and regional category manager Travis Zydzik, states the company's plans to close it's pulp mill and idle it's M2 and M3 paper machines. The company plans to idle the M3 paper machine and pulp mill on June 30, with the M2 paper machine being idled on September 30. According to Ahlstrom officials, the operational changes will impact approximately 200 team members.

The letter goes on to state the M1 and M4 paper machines at Mosinee will continue operations and the decision was apparently made after many discussions and evaluation.

"We are focused on aligning resources to where they are most effective." The letter continues, "we will be investing in the remaining M1 and M4 paper machines with more modern technologies. These investments will allow us to create a more agile and sustainable Mosinee mill for the future."

The letter sent to suppliers also states Ahlstrom's Thilmany mill, located in Kaukauna, Wisconsin will "continue its full scope of operations."

According to Tricia Schwartz, the communications manager for Ahsltrom's North America team, "This difficult decision is not a reflection of our Mosinee employees' committment to their work or the mill. We fully recognize the uncertainty this creates for our employees and their families, and we are committed to supporting them through this transition."

The Mosinee paper mill has been in operation since the early 1900's. But in the final years of the 1900's and into the 2000's the mill went through several ownership changes. Mosinee Paper was acquired in 1997 by Wausau Paper which then sold the plant in 2013. In the years following that sale, it was once again sold to the current owners, Ahlstrom in 2018.