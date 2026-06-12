Study: A Rhinelander conference center would fill gap in local tourism industry

A conference center could fill a gap in Rhinelander’s tourism industry.

That was one of the big takeaways from a recent feasibility study on a conference and event space development in the Rhinelander Area.

The study was conducted by the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (NCWRPC).

It was to see if the area could support a support a conference center capable of hosting larger meetings, conferences, trade shows, and events that are currently difficult to accommodate within the community.

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Lauren Sackett presented the study to Rhinelander City Council Monday.

“The study found that Rhinelander possesses many of the characteristics that can support a conference center, including a strong tourism economy, significant visitor traffic, a regional service hub role within the Northwoods, and a location within driving distance of more than one million people,” Sackett told the council. “It's also identified a gap in the marketplace for a larger conference center and event space in Northern Wisconsin.”

Nationally, there is increasing interest in destination-based conferences and events.

The study recommended a conference center that could accommodate at least 500 people.

Sackett stressed that the chamber is not interested in owning or operating a conference center.

“We simply wanted to share these results with you to ensure that you are aware of this in case an opportunity arises. If a private developer or a hotel operator or investor emerges in the future, we hope that these findings can help guide that conversation,” said Sackett.

Conference centers are often viewed as economic development and tourism assets because they can attract visitors who utilize local hotels, restaurants, retailers, attractions, and other businesses.

You can view the study here.

