Potawatomi Ventures launches business program for Native entrepreneurs

As a Native American woman working in corporate America, Alexis Harris didn’t always feel like she had community or people she could relate to.

“I know how important that is when you're building something and when you're starting something new,” said Harris. “Just being able to have those around you that you can relate to is really important.”

Photo courtesy of Potawatomi Ventures Alexis Harris serves as the Director of Bwadwét Innovation Community.

Now, as Director of Bwadwét Innovation Community, Harris is ensuring the Potawatomi Ventures new entrepreneurial training program is built on community. Potawatomi Ventures is the economic arm of the tribe.

“We are integrating those business fundamentals with again those cultural practices, some traditional knowledge, and then including those expert guest speakers, and also community building activities,” said Harris.

Bwadwét Innovation Community will offer two cohorts annually for 15-week sessions.

Classes will range from marketing plans and legal readiness to financing and pitching.

In-person classes will be held one a week at the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center.

The first cohort is open only to Forest County Potawatomi Tribal Members, their spouses, and descendants.

Future cohorts will be open to entrepreneurs across Indian Country.

“We know that in not only the Forest County Potawatomi Community, but in all Native communities, that great ideas exist, but oftentimes these ideas exist without the tools and support needed to bring them to life,” said Harris. “Really that's what we're wanting to bring into the community is the tools, the resources, the ecosystem to help these aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to thrive and contribute to community and really help build their economies.”

There is a virtual information session coming up on June 18th. You can register here.

People don’t need to have a formalized business plan to apply for the program. They just need an understanding of what kind of business a person is trying to build or improve. You can learn more about the Bwadwét Innovation Community here.

Harris says in the future they’re aiming to expand the program to youth and are looking to create an official incubator and co-working space.

