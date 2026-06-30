Independence Day travel expected to break records again

AAA projects more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Independence Day holiday travel period which is now through Sunday. That’s a slight increase over 2025.

Majority will be going by car.

Air travel is down slightly from last year while other transportation like cruises is up 5%.

AAA says for many traveling for the 4th of July isn’t just about a trip, it’s about tradition.

Rather than staying home, many travelers are choosing to offset higher travel costs by doing things like taking a shorter vacation, choosing a destination closer to home, or cutting back on extras like eating out and souvenirs.

“Vacations are one category where consumers are still willing to spend, even if that means cutting back on something else,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group “With an extended holiday travel period, we expect busy roads, steady demand for flights, and continued interest in cruises across many parts of the country.”

AAA expects Thursday through Sunday to be the busiest days on the roads.

