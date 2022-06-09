Rainbow Hodags strives for memorable and uplifting experience with Northwoods Pride Festival

The Rainbow Hodags are kicking off the Northwoods Pride Celebration Friday.

The student group at Nicolet College says it’s a way to provide an inclusive and memorable experience for the LGBT-plus community in the Northwoods.

Going into its 6th year, the Northwoods Pride Festival continues to grow.

This year features several events spread out over three weeks.

There’s a virtual roundtable on understanding gender identity and expression, a drag workshop, and a Northwood Pride Day with speakers, music, a community resource fair, and a drag show.

“I want to invite everyone to join this community event. It’s free and family friendly, kid friendly,” said Di Wu, co-advisor for Rainbow Hodags.

The group is still looking for volunteers, people to participate in the open mic, and non-profits looking to set up a booth at the community resource fair.

The fair is for organizations that provide resources and support for the LGBT-plus community like counseling, social groups, and LGBT-plus friendly churches.

“Our mission is to make the Northwoods Pride Festival a memorable and uplifting day that builds relationships and space for the LGTBQ community and providing entertainment, interactions, and educational opportunities to celebrate the history, diversity and also improve queer acceptance in the Northwoods area,” said Wu.

The celebrations start Friday at 11:00 a.m. with the virtual roundtable.

It ends with the Northwoods Pride Day at Nicolet College on June 25th.

“We will have a full day of events including a keynote speaker focusing on queer mental health, a drag show, community resource fair, and music, food, and a lot of social opportunities,” said Wu.

You can learn more about the events on the Rainbow Hodags Facebook page or Nicolet College’s website.

