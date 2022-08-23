Crandon Fire Department among 27 public safety organizations to receive WPS equipment grant

Behind the Crandon Fire Department, volunteer firefighters use a new glass cutting saw to slice through a wrecked car’s front windshield.

The federal government no longer allows automakers to use easily breakable glass for car windows. That means, in the case of accident, first responders sometimes need tools like these to reach people stuck inside the car.

But small fire departments like Crandon do not always have the funds needed to purchase these tools.

That’s where the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation comes in. It’s awarding $50,000 to help 27 public safety agencies in north-central Wisconsin purchase safety equipment.

Crandon Fire Chief Brennan Cook says this money makes a big difference.

“This is a huge boost to our smaller budget,” he says. “For small departments such as us, this allows us to purchase stuff that goes above and beyond our normal everyday budgets and lets us get equipment that we otherwise couldn’t afford.”

In addition to the glass cutting saw, the Crandon Fire Department also purchased new extrication gloves and fire-resistant suits.

It’s just one of several fire departments in the area benefiting from a grant.

The Laona Volunteer Fire Department will be providing firefighter training courses with its grant money, the Little Rice Fire Department purchased a thermal imaging camera, and the Sugar Camp Fire Department invested in a heavy-duty smoke ventilation fan.