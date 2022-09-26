Volunteers help with upgrades at an Antigo non-profit

Dozens of volunteers offered a helping hand at an area non-profit.

A Year to Volunteer is comprised of travelers who primarily live full-time in an RV and are retired, but organizers Shar and Phill Roos said you do not need to be in either category to help. All they are looking for are people who want to help.

Volunteers stopped to rebuild and create new structures at the Raptors Education Group Inc in Antigo. Founder and Director Marge Gibson said the work they did would have taken her 15 years to complete.

"We said you know there is so much negativity going on in the world, let's try and go and do something positive," Shar Roos, A Year to Volunteer organizer, said.

The most valuable part, volunteers built a pump house to keep the waterlines from freezing over the winter.

"Our staff is so excited," Gibson said. "No more carrying five-gallon buckets from the clinic to the water compounds through the winter."

Friday was the volunteers' last day.