Feed Our Rural Kids reaches halfway goal for endowment fund

Feed Our Rural Kids, or FORK, has reached a major milestone with its endowment fundraising.

A little over two years ago, FORK set out on a mission to raise one million dollars for its endowment fund.

It’s now hit the halfway mark.

FORK President Perry Pokrandt says he’s excited by the progress but knows there’s still more to be had.

“Our objective is to provide some sustainability for the FORK programs for the mission of others in our communities who also, like FORK, want to feed kids. We have planned donations throughout the year as money becomes available,” said Pokrandt.

FORK hasn’t been waiting to raise its entire capital campaign goal before sharing the funds.

It’s made several contributions to local organizations in the last year.

Most recently, it gave $500 to support the Locker at Northland Pines.

The Locker provides students access to food, personal items, clothing, and school supplies on an as-needed basis.

Food for the Locker is provided by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River.

“The locker serves the high school kids and middle school kids, and it has for years. They do a great job providing what I would probably term self-sourced support. In other words, the kids decide for themselves what it is that they need because they’re old enough,” said Pokrandt. “They can take care of themselves. If they know going home tonight there’s not going to be anything to eat, they can stop by the locker, pick up something for themselves and take it home. It’s a great mission that the church has and we want to support it.”

The endowment fund is separate from FORK programs, though Pokrandt says money from the endowment fund may be used to support those programs.

You can learn more about the endowment fund on FORK’s website.