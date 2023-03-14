Nokomis firefighter receives honor at state convention

A firefighter in Oneida County received a statewide lifetime achievement award.

Wayne Kinnally has been a member of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years.

He was fire chief for 23 of those years, from 1993 to 2016.

He was also awarded the Nokomis Fire Department’s annual Member of the Year award 5 times.

Kinnally was awarded by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association on Saturday.

“What they say is true, if you enjoy what you do, it doesn’t seem like work," Kinnally said.

He is credited with helping improve the station in many ways over the years, including getting the Nokomis emergency medical responder program started in the early 1990s and gaining approval for a new fire station in 2002.