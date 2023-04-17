Blizzard warning in Gogebic County, storm warnings in northern Wisconsin

A blizzard warning will be in effect for western Upper Michigan until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service expects additional snow accumulations of 3 to 15 inches...heaviest in the western parts of the county near Ironwood and Wakefield. Amounts decrease with distance away from Lake Superior. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, potentially higher closer to the lakeshore.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Northwoods until 7:00 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow with additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, highest in northwest Vilas County. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and afternoon commutes. The wind combined with heavy snow weighing down trees could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.