Gogebic County State of Emergency declared by Governor

Michigan’s Governor declared a state of emergency for Gogebic and Houghton counties in the Upper Peninsula.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the declaration because of dangerous conditions and sustained damage caused by widespread flooding.

The declaration said fast-moving waters from a rapid snowmelt overwhelmed storm water and sewer systems, burst earthen dams, and caused culverts and embankments to fail.

Road washouts and closures were also a concern.

The declaration said state assistance is necessary for Gogebic and Houghton Counties to respond to the flooding, and recover from it.