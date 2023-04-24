Drivers asked to show caution to keep road crews safe

As the snow starts to melt off of the roads, it's revealing a lot of potholes, and workers need your help so they can fix them safely.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were over 2,000 work zone crashes last year, and most of them involved drivers not paying attention, or driving too fast and striking workers.

Jed Peters, the project development chief for the DOT's north-central region, said, "Some of the messages that we're really trying to get out there is that every driver makes a difference. Be mindful of that speed, watch for changes in conditions. Our work zones do change quickly. "

Peters says distractions like cellphones and food also play a big role in work zone crashes, and that avoiding those, along with following the work zone speed limits, are the best way to keep workers safe.