Caution encouraged when road work is underway

According to the Wisconsin D.O.T., there have been over 11,500 crashes in work zones in the last five years, causing 63 deaths and over 4,300 injuries.

Sergeant Kyle Dudek with Wisconsin State Patrol said, "Wherever you're traveling to work, if you have a work zone, and you have a detour, you can use that. If you have to go through the work zone, just make sure you plan ahead and have extra time."

Dudek said that while some laws are already in place, like a law banning hand held devices like phones in work zones, there is still more that can be done to keep road workers safe, adding that it's important to give yourself plenty of space between your car and others, so that you have plenty of reaction time in case anything happens.