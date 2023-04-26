Linda May selected as new YMCA of the Northwoods CEO

The YMCA of the Northwoods has selected its new CEO.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved hiring Linda May on Tuesday. The Board’s selection came after a thorough review and recommendation process by its Search Committee.

The YMCA says May has more than 13 years of experience with YMCAs.

For nearly a decade, she served in leadership positions for the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. Since 2019, she has served as the Regional Executive Director for the Chippewa Valley (Eau Claire) YMCA. During her time in Chippewa Falls, she led the YMCA branch through the challenges of COVID-19 and turned budget deficits into surpluses.

May also led efforts to raise six-figure amounts in grants and community fundraising.

“I’m humbled and excited by my selection to lead this organization,” May said in a statement. “It’s clear the YMCA of the Northwoods is going places. It will be my privilege to join an organization with such strong community support, excellent employees, a dedicated board, and big plans for the future. I’m confident that, working together, we can accomplish our goals.”

May will be joining the YMCA of the Northwoods as it's undergoing major change.

The main building in Rhinelander is under construction for a multimillion-dollar expansion.

The organization is also expanding to Park Falls. The board recently approved buying the soon-to-be former city hall building to convert into a new YMCA branch.

May replaces Ryan Zietlow, who accepted the CEO position at the Stevens Point YMCA last year. Fred Hauser has been serving as interim CEO.

May’s anticipated start date at the YMCA of the Northwoods is May 30, 2023.

