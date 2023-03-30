YMCA of the Northwoods plans to buy Park Falls City Hall to house new branch

The YMCA of the Northwoods plans to turn the current Park Falls City Hall into its latest facility.

The Board of Directors voted unanimously this week to approve a letter of intent to buy the building.

As WXPR previously reported, the City of Park Falls will be moving its city offices into the library.

The city council voted in support of selling the building they currently use to the YMCA once they move out.

The YMCA says they like this location because of its proximity to downtown.

“We’re delighted to move forward with a location in the heart of the City of Park Falls,” Allie Plessner said in a statment. She's a co-chair of the Park Falls YMCA Steering Committee. “This site will be easily accessible to our community members and have excellent exposure on Highway 13, the major roadway in our city.”

It will need to be renovated.

Plans for developing conceptual and schematic drawings for the facility, including cost modeling, are currently underway.

Funding for the project will come from several sources.

Last year, the State of Wisconsin provided Park Falls with a grant of more than $5.6 million to build the YMCA childcare center.

YMCA leaders are seeking an additional $2.4 million from community fundraising and other sources to complete the project.

Construction on the new facility is tentatively planned to begin in fall 2023.

The project is projected to be completed in December 2024.