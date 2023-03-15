Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls begins $35 million hospital replacement project

Construction is underway on a $35 million hospital replacement project for Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls. $20 million of the project came from the State’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program, which was funded through federal COVID relief money.

The Marshfield Medical Center-Parks Falls is the only hospital you’ll find within an hour of Park Falls.

The lack of healthcare options is one of the reasons Jeff Euclide wants to make sure Marshfield Clinic can provide the best possible care for people in the region.

Euclide is president of the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls.

“Marshfield’s mission and vision really tie around providing rural healthcare within Wisconsin. Park Falls is part of that,” he said.

The hospital hasn’t had many major improvements since the 50s.

There are small patient rooms with shared bathrooms, departments that work together aren’t adjacent, and aging infrastructure.

MCHS/BWBR A rendering of what the new patient rooms will look like at MMC-Park Falls.

The partial hospital replacement project will address all those issues.

“It’s a combination of improving our patient care, improving our work environment and also improving our infrastructure around that so that we can continue to provide healthcare in Park Falls for say another 100 years. That really does flow and work well with the Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mission, vision, and values as well,” said Euclide.

The construction will be done in two phases with the entire project expected to be complete in 2025.

While the main focus is improving the services already provided in Park Falls, Euclide says infrastructure for expanding services will also be put in during this construction.

“We’re wiring it for sleep studies for example. We’re thinking ahead to the future,” he said. A retail pharmacy is another addition that will be going in.

Marshfield will be maintaining its current services through construction, though patients will likely be moved to different parts of the hospital depending on where the work is being done.

“All of the team members that have been providing care here for many, many years continue to be the same. What is changing is the building. It is about the people and the relationships that we have with individuals. It’s bigger than just replacing the hospital,” said Euclide.

Marshfield says it’s seen increased patient use over the years. In 2022, MMC-Park Falls had more than 4,500 emergency room visits and 45,000 outpatient appointments.