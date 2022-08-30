Park Falls announces architect and builder for new YMCA

Plans are coming together for the new YMCA in Park Falls.

Kahler Slater and Miron Construction have been chosen as the architect and builder for the project.

Both have experience designing and building YMCA’s throughout Wisconsin.

The YMCA Building Committee will continue to provide input throughout the design and construction phase.

The two firms were selected last month.

The process is currently in the concepting and developing phase of design.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2023 and take about a year to complete.

The YMCA of the Northwoods and Parks Falls community says the goal is to provide access to childcare and afterschool programs, provide support for the senior population, and be a gathering space for the community.

“Watching this project come to fruition has been amazing,” said Allie Plessner, agent with Forward Insurance and the co-chair of the Park Falls YMCA building committee. “As many other small towns, we have been struggling for childcare, senior socialization, and just general activities. It will be a great opportunity to provide that to the area.”

The Park Falls YMCA will be a branch of the YMCA of the Northwoods, whose main location is in Rhinelander.

Initial funding for the project will be coming from the $5.6 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant received by the City of Park Falls and the YMCA of the Northwoods earlier this spring.

The balance of the project’s costs will come from corporate donors and a fundraising campaign that will kick-off later this fall.