YMCA of the Northwoods hires Interim CEO

The YMCA of the Northwoods announced its interim CEO.

Rhinelander native Fred Hauser will temporarily run the YMCA.

Former YMCA CEO Ryan Zietlow recent took the CEO position at the Stevens Point YMCA.

Hauser’s career spans more than 40 years, most of which was spent working for the YMCA, included time serving as Vice President for many small to mid-sized YMCA’s.

He’ll over see the construction of the new addition of the YMCA facility in Rhinelander and the new branch in Park Falls.

The Board will consider its options to fill the permanent CEO vacancy.

Hauser is expected to serve in the interim role for six to nine months.