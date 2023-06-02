Home destroyed by fire in Rhinelander

A first responder needed treatment for heat exhaustion, but no one else was hurt in a house fire in Rhinelander.

Wednesday afternoon at 2:07, the Rhinelander Fire Department responded to a porch fire on Newell Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread throughout the single-family home.

The person who had been in the home had been able to escape when the fire was discovered.

Rhinelander Fire Department attacked the fire from the back of the home.

The Pine Lake, Pelican Fire Rescue, and Newbold Fire Departments were called in for assistance.

One responder was treated for heat exhaustion on-scene, but no further medical care was requested.

The house is considered a total loss.

Two residents have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting with temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.