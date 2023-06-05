© 2023 WXPR
Kinship Program in Tomahawk receives a donation

Published June 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
Donation delivered to Kinship program
Donation delivered to Kinship program

Kinship of Tomahawk is a nonprofit organization that helps at-risk youth.

They recently partnered with AT&T to help with the digital divide.

This past school year 100% of Kinship's seniors graduated. When compared to last year's 50%, it's a huge success.

AT&T gave them a $10,000 grant, which they'll house for everything from snacks for students to tutor salaries.

The two organizations got together Thursday for a celebration of those students who worked so hard.

Moving forward the partnership looks to help many more students as they invest in their future.

