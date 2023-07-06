Northwoods Pride Festival to focus on educating the community

This is the 7th year the Rainbow Hodags have hosted the Northwoods Pride Festival.

Given the recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and rhetoric in the country, organizers decided to focus on educating people at this year’s festival.

Di Wu is the co-advisor for the Rainbow Hodags and the planning committee president for the festival.

“While we’re planning for this year’s Pride Festival, we have fully been aware of the political climate going on nationwide. This year especially we are doing this for our local community in the Northwoods,” said Wu. “Trying to help people understand each other. Because we are all human beings. We all deserve love. We all deserve understanding from others. So that’s why we put up so many educational pieces to the program this year.”

Right now as part of the festival, there is a Wisconsin Historical Society LGBTQ+ Display at the Lakeside Center at Nicolet College.

Next Friday there’s a showing of the PBS Documentary Wisconsin Pride.

The main event is next Saturday, July 15 at Nicolet College with a resource fair, kids story time, social meetup, and family-friendly drag show.

“This is a two-week celebration for people to experience and understand more about the LGBTQ community,” said Wu.

The festival is still looking for sponsors and volunteers.

You can learn more about the festival at Northwoodspride.com.