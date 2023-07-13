Rhinelander District Library works to improve adult literacy

A public library in our area is starting a new literacy initiative for adults.

The Rhinelander District Library and Wisconsin Literacy are teaming up to help people who want to learn to read and write.

Over a year ago, the Rhinelander District Library was looking for ways to get more involved in the community.

The library received a grant from Wisconsin Literacy as a way to get the program underway.

According to the National Center for Communication and Statistics, one out of every seven adults in the state of Wisconsin has low literacy.

In response, the Rhinelander Literacy Initiative has the mission to empower adults in the area by working with volunteers to provide one-on-one reading and writing tutoring.

"For some people who are intelligent and hardworking and have many skills, reading may be a skill they don't have, and we want everyone to get that learning experience," says Esther O'Brien, the adult programming coordinator for the Rhinelander District Library.

"Literacy has such an effect on areas of life. When it comes to signing and filling out forms at the hospital and even voting. It's very important to be literate."

The library also has meetings once a month to get adults and volunteers included.