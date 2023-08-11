Baby giraffe makes debut at zoo in Minocqua

Wildwood Park Zoo & Safari in Minocqua welcomed a new baby Giraffe.

Tafari was born last week August 4th at 6 feet tall, and 130 lbs.

The following Thursday marked his first day out in the zoo's main giraffe enclosure.

"Lots of monitoring the animals in the gestation period is 15 months for a giraffe I'm so there's lots of nurturing making sure monitoring her every day, and then we’ve been preparing for months to have our baby." said Education Coordinator Kim Domaszek.

Tafari is the third giraffe ever to be born at Wildwood, and the staff along with the community already has embraced him with open arms.

If you want to meet Tafari for yourself, you've only got a few months before it gets too cold.

The zoo closes for the season on October 8th.