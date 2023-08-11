Construction underway on new apartments in Merrill

Right now, construction is underway on a new 68-unit apartment complex in Merrill.

SC Swiderski broke ground on Alexander Estates earlier this month.

For years, the Northwoods has had a housing crisis on its hands.

Last year WXPR reported that young professionals struggle to find places to live in this region, which contributes to a labor shortage.

This issue was outlined in the 2020-24 Merrill city strategic plan, where a main goal was to attract more “people (young and old) to live, work, and play in the town”.

This new Merrill apartment complex will go towards satisfying that goal.

Merrill Mayor Steve Hass said that Alexander Estates will make 296 units that SC Swiderski has built in the town over the past couple of years.

“We're very happy that they're coming to Merrill and willing to make the investment in the city,” he said.

Last November, the project was unanimously approved by the Merrill Plan Commission and Common Council.

SC Swiderski hasn't set an expected completion date yet.