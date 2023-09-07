Tri-County Council ‘Painting Silence Purple’ color run to raise awareness for domestic violence resources in the Northwoods

Tri-County Council offers safety planning, support for victims and their families, and legal advocacy to name a few services.

With so many resources to offer the community, Katey says people don’t always know there’s help available. She’s the domestic violence program coordinator for Tri-County Council.

“So many people have lived here their entire lives and that’s in all the Tri-County area, Forest, Vilas, and Oneida. They don’t know that we’re here. They don’t know the services. So many people feel like they have to go through these situations in silence and by themselves and we really want to let them know support is available,” said Katey.

One way they do that is by being out in the community as often as they can.

Tri-County will be hosting several events in coordination with Domestic Violence Prevention Month in October.

To start it off, they’re hosting a color run on September 30th at Hodag Park in Rhinelander.

“Painting Silence Purple is a 5k that’s going to be family fun event. It’s going to be good for all ages and all fitness levels. It’s not going to be timed in anyway. It’s more just a fun run. At each of the mile markers, each registrant is going to covered in different shades of purple to kind of signify the awareness of domestic violence awareness month,” said Katey.

Purple is the color associated with domestic violence awareness month.

The event is free, but you do need to register by September 15th. You can register here.