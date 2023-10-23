Volunteers in Minocqua package thousands of meals to help feed the hungry

Food 4 Kidz held and event in Minocqua this weekend with people from all over the Northwoods wanting to help out.

The gathering saw hundreds of people and hundreds of thousands of meals for those who need it.

A room of people with enough looking to give to those who don't have their needs met.

"A lot of people in need that really don’t even have the basics in life so we’re happy to be able to do that,” said Laura Bertch Co-Chair of Food 4 Kidz.

The primary goal is to help out the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin with hunger related issues, at the end what's left will go out to help the rest of the world with their hunger issues.

"We’ve got about ten different backpack programs and food pantries that were packaging for everything in the back corner is going to that and everything we don’t package for them is going on the semi back to Minnesota to be distributed all over the world," said Meghan Anderson Co-Chair of Food 4 Kidz.

In the end the people with Food 4 Kidz wanted to show they're thanks to the entire community who came out and helped, these events wouldn't be possible without the help that others give.

"We really want to make sure that we thank all of the volunteers that are here as well as the sponsors, and high school students without their help we wouldn’t be able to do this every year so thank you so much," said Anderson.

The event takes a lot of planning, and preparation for next year's event has already begun you can find more info here.