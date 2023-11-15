Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign getting underway in the Wausau area

The Salvation Army ringing their bells is a familiar sound during the holiday season, and starting this week, you'll be seeing their famous red kettles across the community.

Whether it's the hardware store, or the grocery store, there's probably going to be a red kettle outside of it from now until Christmas, and whether you give a lot, or just the change in your pocket, officials say that any amount helps.

David Womack, the commanding officer at the Salvation Army of Marathon County, said, "Everything counts, and we're hoping to raise about $115,000 through the kettles. We also have donations that come in through the mail through our direct mail program, so all of that totaled together will bring in enough money to not only be able to help at Christmas, but throughout the year too."

He said that even if you aren't able to donate your money, donating your time is just as valuable. He said there's plenty of room for volunteers at their centers across the area.