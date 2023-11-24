Lions Clubs in Wisconsin collecting deer hides

If you've already bagged a buck or are still hunting for one, you probably already have plans for what you'll do with it.

But do you have something in mind for the fur and pelt? If not, consider the Wisconsin Lions Club.

Every year, the Lions club collects thousands of deer pelts - which they then turn around and sell to be turned into leather and gloves sold at Fleet Farm, Menards, Kwik Trip and other stores across the Badger state.

That money then goes towards putting on a summer camp like no other - completely free of charge - for kids with disabilities.

"Last year, I think we had 800-some kids, post-COVID," explained Brad Behrens, Director of the Wisconsin Lions' Foundation. "We're trying to get that number up, but it still helps out a lot of kids."

If you want to find the nearest donation site near you, click here and put in your ZIP code.