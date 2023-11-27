New pickleball court opens in Merrill

Around the country, pickleball has taken off, with courts and leagues popping up everywhere.

The Northwoods haven't been immune to the pickleball craze.

Merrill is the newest town to install a court.

For the past few years, there’s been interest in Merrill in a pickleball facility.

Dan Wendorf is the Parks and Recreation Director for Merrill.

He explained that the department loved the idea and included it in their five year outdoor recreation plan.

Last year, they approached the Biermann Family Foundation for funding.

“We were fortunate to have them commit and help fund the entirety of the project,” he explained.

The town was hoping to have their new six court pickleball facility in Ott’s Park completed for this summer, but construction was delayed and they were eventually finished in the fall.

“The response has been outstanding. People have been using it. They're excited for it. And we are as well. It's something that we feel, here at the Parks and Rec department in the city of Merrill, that will attract visitors to our community. It's investments like this in people's lifestyles that we feel will not only strengthen our citizens within our community by providing another amenity but attract visitors here as well,” said Wendorf.

Pickleball is a relatively young sport.

It was invented in 1965 near Seattle by three dads with bored kids to entertain in the summertime.

The name is deceptive- there aren’t any pickles involved.

It’s a racket or paddle sport along the lines of tennis or table tennis.

Wendorf is excited for the people of Merrill to hit the courts again.

“Hopefully we have a short winter so we can put the nets back on our pickleball courts and let everybody enjoy them for a full year next year,” he said.

He says the department is looking forward to it.