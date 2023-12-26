Lights of the Northwoods popular, even with weird winter weather

A holiday light display in Rhinelander is bringing the spirit in full force.

Located at Hodag Park, it's now the seventh year of "Lights of the Northwoods," which again features a walking and driving path.

Despite the lack of traditional winter weather, it has not stopped people from coming by.

"We have probably almost twice the walkers we had last year, cars are about the same," said Don Hoppe, the president of the event.

It's free for anyone to see, but donations of non-perishable food or cash are accepted.

What keeps people coming back are the creative designs people come up with, such as a saber-toothed lobster or a Hodag sprouting from a butterfly, which were made by Scott Campbell.

"The more whimsical, the better, in my opinion," Campbell said.

The operation is all run by volunteers who put time in throughout the year to make it as memorable as possible.

"That's where the satisfaction comes, is just watching the people say they smiled or at the exit they'll tell us, 'Oh I really loved this display or that display,' and that makes it all worthwhile," Campbell said.

You have until New Year's Day to view this year's display, and it's open every day from 5-9 p.m.

If you have an idea for something you'd like to see next year, click here or tell a staff member in person.