Rhinelander Community Foundation earns national accreditation

The Rhinelander Community Foundation has grown steadily over the years, both in the amount of money it’s given out as grants and the number of organizations and projects it’s been able to support.

In 2017, it granted $22,000 to a total of six projects or organizations.

In 2023, that jumped to more than 30 grants for nearly $102,000.

Rhinelander Community Foundation Vice President Jaclene Tetzlaff says this wasn’t even their biggest year.

Last year, the Foundation gave a check for $255,000 to the City of Rhinelander for the Hodag Amphitheater at Hodag Park.

On top of that, the Foundation also does things like the Urban Tree Foundation to raise money to replant trees in the city.

“[The Foundation]'s grown in a short period of time. We hope to grow it even more so that we can give more and more to Rhinelander,” said Tetzlaff.

The foundation recently earned accreditation with the Community Foundations National Standards program.

It means the organization has established legal, ethical, and effective practices.

Tetzlaff says it’s an important distinction for an organization that depends on people to trust them with their money.

“Donors can feel really, really confident that they're giving to a very good organization, that our house is in order, and that everything will be done to excellent standards,” said Tetzlaff.

Tetzlaff hopes the foundation will continue to grow.

She says they’re also looking for their next big project to support. She encourages people to reach out with ideas.

“Rhinelander has a lot of needs,” said Tetzlaff. “It's growing. We have good schools, we have the dome now and that really attracts a lot of families and a lot of people here, so it's growing. As it grows, we don't want to see things get too tattered and torn, right? We really want to be there to help this foundation, not only maintain, but be wonderful and offer new and great things to the people who live here.”

