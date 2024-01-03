© 2024 WXPR
Ice fishing tournament canceled due to unsafe conditions

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 3, 2024 at 7:49 AM CST
Stock photo of open water on an icy lake.
The unusual winter weather we’ve been having has forced cancelation of an ice fishing tournament.

The 16th Annual AmVets-NCO Club of Rhinelander & Tomahawk ice fishing tournament had been scheduled for this Saturday on Lake Nokomis.

They say ice conditions just aren’t safe enough.

Instead, they’ll hold a fundraiser at Prairie Rapids Tavern on Prairie Rapids Road in Tomahawk Saturday from 8:00 am-2:00 pm.

You can register anytime during the event beginning at 8:00 am.

There will be raffle draws every half hour, and you do not need to be present to win.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
