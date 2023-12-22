Fisherman helps save the life of man that fell through the ice in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fell through the ice Friday morning is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office got a call just before 8:00 a.m. about a 65-year-old Bristol, WI man who had fallen through the ice with his ATV on the Spirit River Flowage.

Sheriff’s deputies, Tomahawk EMS, and the Tomahawk Fire Department responded.

Upon their arrival, they found a fisherman, who was also the 911 caller, had already tied a rope to the man who fell through and was holding him above the water.

Another person who lived nearby had also walked out to man in the water with a canoe to help.

The Tomahawk Fire Department water rescue team was able get to the man a short time later.

He was removed from the water and brought back to the shore, where he was later transported to Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital to be treated for mild Hypothermia symptoms.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that no ice is ever 100% safe.

Please take this into consideration when utilizing Wisconsin waterways.

With the anticipated warmer temperatures and rain forecasted for the next couple of days the ice conditions are only going to deteriorate.