Grant funding allows Little Rice Fire Department to deploy Automated External Defibrillators

Grant funding has allowed the Little Rice Fire Department in Oneida County to purchase Automated External Defibrillators for their first responders.

They also were able to place Public Access defibrillator units in some of the businesses in their response area.

The funding came from Marshfield Clinic Health System Community Engagement, the CoVantage Cares Foundation, and the Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation.

The department says Automated External Defibrillators are essential tools in emergency medical situations, particularly in addressing life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias.

The Little Rice fire department is an all-volunteer department that serves the towns the towns of Lynne and Little Rice.

They have 30 members, but are looking for more people willing to help.