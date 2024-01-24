No Eagle River Ice Castle in 2024

Another winter favorite isn’t happening this year.

The Eagle River Fire Department announced Wednesday that it will not be building an ice castle this year.

The Department tried to keep snow off Silver Lake to help build the ice needed for the castle.

But the weather didn’t co-operate this year.

The castle has only been built three times since 2014 because of poor weather conditions.

The ice castle is the latest in a growing list of winter-activities that have been canceled or modified because of lack of snow and above normal temperatures this year.

