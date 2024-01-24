© 2024 WXPR
No Eagle River Ice Castle in 2024

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 24, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST
Volunteers build the ice castle
Dan Dumas
/
Kim Swisher Communications
Volunteers build the ice castle in 2022.

Another winter favorite isn’t happening this year.

The Eagle River Fire Department announced Wednesday that it will not be building an ice castle this year.

The Department tried to keep snow off Silver Lake to help build the ice needed for the castle.

But the weather didn’t co-operate this year.

The castle has only been built three times since 2014 because of poor weather conditions.

The ice castle is the latest in a growing list of winter-activities that have been canceled or modified because of lack of snow and above normal temperatures this year.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
