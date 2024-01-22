Gogebic Range Trail Authority working with early season conditions halfway through January

The Ironwood area typically sees 200-plus inches of snow during the winter with about half of that falling by now.

So far this season, the city hasn’t even hit 30 inches of snow.

Jerry Nezworski has lived in Gogebic County his entire life. At 70 years old, he says he’s never seen a winter like this one.

“I mean back in the 60s/70s when I was a young boy we would see over 300 inches at that time, but I haven't seen 300 in a long time but in the high 200, you know even, mid 200s but nothing like this ever before,” said Nezworski.

Nezworski is president and trail boss of the Gogebic Range Trail Authority.

The weekend’s snowfall helped build the base on the trails GRTA grooms, but Nezworski says trails are in early season conditions and people should ride with caution.

“Just pretend that it's the beginning of season, which it is. Even though we're a month out from having this season to start. Ride with caution. Be careful,” he said.

The majority of the counties in northern Wisconsin have not opened snowmobile trails yet. You can view Wisconsin’s trail conditions here.

GRTA regularly updates its Facebook page with trails conditions.

