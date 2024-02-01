Be Kind Be Nice grows as a catalyst for kindness in the Northwoods

A group of women in northern Wisconsin are spreading compassion with a simple message “Be Kind, Be Nice.”

WXPR first introduced you the Megan and Joy in 2022 through our We Live Up Here series.

More than two years ago Joy Kohegyi and Megan Heyen started spreading the message to “Be Kind, Be Nice” throughout Iron and Vilas County.

It was in response to some of the negatively brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and as a way to support local businesses.

When asked if they thought it would grow into what it has, Megan gave a resounding yes. Joy wasn’t quite as confident initially.

“I didn't think it would be you know, as big as it has gotten so far. I do feel it's going to get bigger,” said Joy.

The phrase can now be found on yard signs and t-shirts that can be seen all across the country.

Their mission has also evolved.

Last year, Joy and Megan, along with Megan’s mom Mary Jo, were able to raise money for people in their communities that needed some support.

“We help people by them coming to us saying, ‘Hey, you know, this just happened’, or we heard about something happening. We feel like we’ve got to do something,” said Mary Jo. “We were like the catalyst of helping those people. So we’re like let's make that our focus.”

The people they helped last year ranged from a firefighter who had his leg amputated to a family who lost their son to suicide.

“We were able to donate some funds to the suicide awareness foundation here in Mercer. We actually had a couple of limited edition suicide awareness shirts made with this simple message of Be Kind Be Nice,” said Joy. “To me, that means a lot because I am very passionate about that topic of conversation. It definitely does start at a young age.”

They’ve also collected food donations for the Mercer pantry and raised money to buy a buddy bench for the local school district.

“If you're feeling sad or not having a good day, you sit there and the kids are now taught that if they see someone at that bench, you know what do: You need me to talk to you? Do you need me to just listen? You're going to come play with us,” said Mary Jo.

They raise funds for these projects through 50/50 raffles and selling merchandise, including ones with messages written by Megan.

They’ll continue these efforts into 2024.

There are plans for more buddy benches and fundraisers to support community members, including a golf fundraiser in September.

And of course, they’re still working to spread kindness with Megan’s message, Be Kind Be Nice.

“That's just a simple message and hearing stories about what people have been doing to help one another? So empowering," said Joy.

You can keep up to date with Be Kind Be Nice by following them on Facebook.