Flambeau River YMCA in Park Falls to break ground this summer

The new Flambeau River YMCA will first and foremost be a childcare center.

It was the driver for building a YMCA in Park Falls to begin with and helped the city secure a $5.6 million grant from the state.

Additional fundraising through the end of 2023 means the facility will also have a 24/7 Wellness Center, group exercise area, and space for senior programs.

“That's what I'm looking most forward to is really seeing where these gaps are that the community needs to be served in and lifting that up. That starts with basic health, and just socializing, connecting in groups, and reaching out to people who need help and rehab or preventing chronic disease, kids getting to play sports, families being engaged in activities, the list is endless. What's important is, what does the community need? What is their priorities for that kind of help?” said Linda May, CEO of the YMCA of the Northwoods. The Flambeau River YMCA will be affiliated with the Rhinelander-based YMCA of Northwoods.

The former Park Falls City Hall will be converted into the YMCA.

More than $7 million has been raised so far, that includes the state grant, new market tax credits, and local donations.

May believes the services offered will draw in people from more than 30 miles around Park Falls, similar to how far people travel to use the Rhinelander facility.

“When it's a natural beacon and a community center and it's uplifting families, people will put priorities in that drive,” said May.

The YMCA is still raising funds for Phase 2, which would include a gymnasium.

In the meantime, May is hoping to hear from local organizations looking to get involved.

“We are looking to see how we can partner in the community. If you are an organization that feels like you could benefit with a partnership from the Y, please find me, Linda May, CEO at the YMCA of the Northwoods, and I would love to talk about what your community needs are and see how we can serve to lift up the citizens of the area,” said May.

Construction is expected to start on Phase 1 in June with a goal of opening in the summer of 2025.