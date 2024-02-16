Antigo Library asks public to share thoughts on budget challenges

The Antigo Public Library funding has stayed the exact same for a decade now, and as times change, and everything costs more.

However, their budget has stayed the same, and that makes life difficult for those managing the library.

Sheryl Perkins, President of the Antigo Public Library Board of Trustees said, “We are in a unique position, we are a county city funded library, and we're very grateful for that. They have given us the funding that they have and kept it consistent. that doesn't go far enough today."

Library Director Ada Demlow tells me the library is seeing more foot traffic, but they’re still running out of options.

Members of the community have already had to step up to keep their boat from sinking.

“We're down to really where our funding only covers the basics, the utilities, the insurance, the staffing, and so we got to the point where there's not much left to trim, and we get resistance at getting increased funding," said Demlow

Library leadership, and donors decided to open up the meeting to the public so they can get a look at just how depleted the funds are.

Demlow said, “Our budget conversations have been more not closed to the public, but they've been more between the library and the funders, and not really involved the community, and really what we're asking this year is we're telling the community, hey what kind of library do you want."

Some of the biggest budget killers at the moment are health insurance coverage and night time hours which they’ve decided to start making cuts on.

The city is also asking them to use any savings before asking for more funds, and they are now out of those funds.

The meeting will take place on February 20th at the Antigo Library at 5 p.m. Those with the library are asking for as many people as possible from the community to come by and weigh in.