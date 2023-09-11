Antigo Public Library close to going solar

Crews were up on the roof of the Antigo Public Library throughout the month of August installing solar panels.

When the project is complete there will be 222 Solar 4 America panels installed with each module having a 410W output.

While the roof section is just about done, some of the interior work is on hold according to Library Director Ada Demlow.

“They have finished most of the outside work on the panels and are currently awaiting some more of the materials to come in to finish the inside electrical work. They will be off-site for probably the next month to six weeks. And then when that comes in, there'll be finishing up and then we will be doing the testing and commissioning later in the fall,” said Demlow.

Last year, the library got nearly a $230,000 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program to cover most of the costs.

The rest came from the community through the library’s foundation.

Demlow is hopeful that solar energy will come with more benefits than just providing clean energy.

“It's very important for a couple of reasons. One, obviously to be a leader in the community in terms of being more green with our energy. And two was of the cost savings. I mean, my library has to look for all kinds of ways to save because budgets are tight and times are tight. So that really it was kind of do both things at one time,” said Demlow.

The system is estimated to produce 107,600 kWh/year and will provide more than 50 percent of the library's energy needs.

The Antigo Public Library is hosting a community read to help celebrate the solar panels and get the community more involved.