Forest County Potawatomi Community receives Energy Efficiency Award

This morning, the Forest County Potawatomi Community received Focus in Energy’s Energy Efficiency Award for their community center.

This is the first time a Wisconsin Native American Tribe has won this award.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community Center is a state of the art facility with an aquatics center, gym, child care center, woodworking shop, indoor track and field, and more.

The center was built with health and sustainability in mind.

One hundred percent of the daytime electricity bill, for example, is offset by their 400 kilowatt solar installation.

The center’s new solar array is estimated to offset 28,500 dollars annually and produce 380,0000 kilowatt hours of energy each year.

Jerry Houber is the Energy Manager at Forest County Potawatomi Land and Natural Resources.

“The goal here, of course, it's kind of Potawatomi to leave the community and the land better seven generations forward than what we received. So that's why carbon emissions are so important to us,” he explained.

They received the award from Focus on Energy, Wisconsin's energy efficiency and renewable resources program.

The center has been well-received by the community, who have used it to organize, meet, and better their health.

It’s open to both tribal and non-tribal members.

