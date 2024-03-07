Work underway to convert former Rodeway Inn in Rhinelander to affordable housing

Finding affordable housing is becoming harder and harder these days, but the former Rodeway Inn in Rhinelander will soon give low-income individuals and families, and seasonal workers a place to call home.

Rhinelander was one of three cities across the state where Wisconsin Economic Development announced new housing projects. $228,000 was given to the city to turn the inn into affordable housing.

Tim and Theresa Jewell bought the inn, and said they're happy to give people in their community a place to live. Tim said, "The city approached me over a year ago, I've had some other developments in Rhinelander and expressed the need for affordable housing. So our goal here is to pay back to the community and have the beneficiaries be the residents that can afford safe, clean, new upgraded housing."

They're working on the building to get it ready for people to move in, and spoke about what they've had to do to get it ready for their new residents.

Tim said, "Well the state has worked with us over the last year, and we've agreed upon putting an all new sprinkler system throughout the building, updating all of the fire and safety codes, bringing in 32 kitchens, which entails new electrical work."

Jewell said that they've already received several applications. Over at City Hall, Rhinelander City Administrator Patrick Reagan says the project couldn't have come at a better time, and says communities across the country are struggling with the same issue as Rhinelander.

Reagan said, "Housing issues aren't a Rhinelander-specific issue, not a Wisconsin-specific issue, this is a United States issue. Everybody seems to have this. Communities I came from in Michigan, we have this same problem."

He said that the city is always looking for new ways to provide housing, and he's pleased that this one worked out. Reagan said that the project should be completed by December of 2025