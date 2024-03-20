Northland Pines Community Garden needs volunteers

In Eagle River, the Northland Pines Community Garden is in desperate need of volunteers.

As spring rounds the corner, the Northland Pines Community Garden is looking for new volunteers.

Located in Eagle River, the garden provides fresh vegetables to the Vilas County Food Pantry.

Mary Ann Lambrecht is one of the main gardeners.

“We have asked the food pantry what the people liked the most and they said the greens. So, last year, we put in a lot of greens. And as light as they are, we had 650 pounds last year donated,” she said.

Affording healthy food can be an issue in northern Wisconsin.

The average cost of a meal in Vilas County is 28% more expensive than the average Wisconsin meal generally.

The produce is extremely popular at the pantry.

“They love, like I said, all the fresh produce that's brought in, the people that work at the food group pantry say it's gone. That's the first thing they take,” said Lambrecht.

The garden is in Eagle River at the north side of the high school.

Students collaborate with gardeners.

“They have bee hives that moved over by the garden and we have noticed that our production has gone up because of it. So we're working with the students on that. And then incorporating more flowers around the school area to keep the bees and all happy,” said Lambrecht.

Another part of the garden is set aside for the Northland Pines Farm to School Program.

A nutrition educator works with children in 4k through to sixth grade to help students learn how to grow healthy food.

“We're there to teach them about organic gardening. They answer questions about gardening, they can come out and we have programs out at the gardens,” said Lambrecht.

To prepare for this season, the community garden needs people to help plant, maintain, and harvest produce for the food pantry.

Volunteering also fulfills community service hours or Master Gardener hours.

The community garden also has private plots available for rent.

To get involved, contact Mary Ann Lambrecht at (715) 479-1652 or mal1104@live.com. You can also contact Marcy at (715) 617-7110 or mchuckel@live.com.