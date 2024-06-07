Closing date for Pine Crest Nursing Home sale to be pushed back

Final closing for the sale of the Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill will apparently be pushed back.

The nursing home is currently owned by Lincoln County, and the decision by the county to sell it to North Central Health Care has been controversial.

The Lincoln County Administrative and Legislative Committee met in closed session this week to talk about the current purchase agreement which called for the sale to close at the end of this month.

A release from Lincoln County Administration said as all parties have been working through the logistics of the transition it became clear that closing on June 30th is not going to be able to occur.

The committee advanced a motion to extend the closing date to the end of August, which will now go to the full Lincoln County Board.

The Legislative Committee acknowledged the significant efforts of North Central Health Care and many Lincoln County employees in working through the transition, and also the staff at Pine Crest.