Hodag hangs out on library roof to promote fundraising campaign

The Rhinelander Library enlisted the help of the city's mascot, the Hodag, to help raise awareness for their capital campaign.

Tuesday afternoon, the Hodag stood on top of the library's roof, waving to drivers and community members passing by. Tuesday's event was inspired by the book "Librarian on the Roof!" in the real-life story, the librarian says on the library's roof for a week to fundraise for the children's section.

"The plan for the new building is to have a dedicated children's space," Denise Chojnacki Children Services Manager, Rhinelander District Library said. "So we will not have to fight for meeting room space and hopefully share that space with the community as well."

Last week, Library officials announced plans for a multi-million dollar improvement project at the Rhinelander district library.

Those interested in supporting the project can donate online.