Fire at Oneida County Solid Waste Transfer Station closes facility for the day

Early this morning, there was a fire at the Oneida County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Highway K, west of Rhinelander.

The transfer station wasn’t able to share the extent of the damage at this time.

The facility closed for the day.

It’ll reopen at 7:30am tomorrow but with limited services.

They won’t accept regular trash but will take public recycling and select items like tires, electronics, appliances, clean demo material, and metal.

If you have a question about your items, call the facility before driving over.

WXPR will let you know when trash disposal resumes.