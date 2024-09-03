Northwoods castle to be featured in short film

A castle in the Tomahawk area will be featured in a short film set to debut this month.

"Pete's Castle" tells the story of the man behind the castle, Pete Kelly. The castle is open to the public during the fall ride each fall.

The film was made by Nate Sheppard, who said there's been work done about the castle, but not much about the man who built it.

"Like, who makes a castle? How do they work? What's their personality, their sense of humor? And so the film is a little bit unique in that regard. That's why I call it Pete's Castle, because it's focused on Pete rather than the castle," Sheppard said.

The film is set to debut on Sept. 27, though details about the debut are still being ironed out.