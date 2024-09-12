First responders sacrifice remembered during 9-11 event in central Wisconsin

People the Town of Rome in Adams County took on a climb of remembrance and reflection on Wednesday, honoring the first responders who gave their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Amy Tork organized the event. She said for her and her family, this was personal.

"My grandmother was in Boston, on an airplane, getting ready to fly out. Luckily they didn't pick her flight, she made it home. It was a big thing in our family you know," said Tork.

More than two decades on, and she's creating a way for central Wisconsinites in Adams County to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks right from their backyard.

"Why don't we just climb stairs at Tri-Norse cause it's right in our backyard in Rome, so giving other people the opportunity to pay their respects and get a little exercise in," said Tork.

She was inspired by the Lambeau Field Stair Climb, and while theirs may not be over two thousand steps, the message it carries still holds weight.

"Just to bring people together, to sacrifice our time for what they lost," said Tork.

Those who participated in the climb, expressing their reasoning.

"Just to remember, so I hope everybody pauses today to remember," said Jackie Koll, Rome resident.

Firefighters climbed nearly 2,100 steps up the 110 stories of the World Trade Center on that day. About 300 steps were climbed on Wednesday.

Tork said their first responder community means everything to them.

"There's a lot of members that dedicate a lot of time out here and have historically served in the military in various capacities and also a lot of first responders that have continued to help the club over the years," said Tork.

She said they intend to make the event annual going forward.