Downtown plaza named to honor the Rouman family

The green space on Brown Street, across from the State Theater in downtown Rhinelander will now be known as Rouman Memorial Plaza.

The honor was given to the family that for more than 100 years brought entertainment to the Rhinelander area. An effort to recognize the contributions of George Rouman, his father Mike and family members before them began in June following the death of 51-year old George.

George was the owner and president of the Rouman Amusement Company and owner of the Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe, which he purchased in July 2005; he later started a gelato catering business. His father, Mike, ran the Amusement Company beginning in 1967 after the death of his uncle Peter Rouman, who began the company with his brother in 1921. Mike died in 2023 at the age of 87.

The initial suggestion was to rename Eisenhower Parkway or West Side Park, but when it was determined the green space had no name, community members threw their support behind renaming it.

At the Oct. 14 Common Council meeting, the council approved an ordinance that puts in place criteria to follow for the naming of public parks, public facilities, city buildings and streets. After the ordinance was approved, the council decided and approved unanimously to name the park Rouman Memorial Park.

Alder Steven Jopek noted he would like to see some sort of historical marker at the plaza.

“Just to make sure it is clear why we named it that so we don’t run into questions about Eisenhower Parkway, or whatever like we do today,” Jopek said. “If we’re going to acknowledge something for its significance we should make efforts in the near future to make sure that it is something people can read when they visit, that they will see and they will know what Rouman Plaza means and why it’s not just a plaza, it’s actually a meaningful gesture.”